BRIEF-AbbVie reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

July 28 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* AbbVie reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Reaffirms FY 2017 gaap earnings per share view $4.55 to $4.65

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.42

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $5.44 to $5.54

* Q2 revenue $6.944 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.93 billion

* AbbVie inc - ‍confirms 2017 GAAP diluted EPS guidance range of $4.55 to $4.65​

* AbbVie Inc - ‍second-quarter global Humira sales of $4.716 billion increased 13.7 percent on a reported basis​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AbbVie Inc - ‍2017 adjusted diluted EPS guidance excludes $0.89 per share of intangible asset amortization expense and other specified items​

* AbbVie Inc - ‍second-quarter global IMBRUVICA net revenues were $626 million, an increase of 42.6 percent​