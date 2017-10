Sept 26 (Reuters) - ABC ARBITRAGE SA:

* H1 NET INCOME EUR ‍​ 12.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET REVENUES EUR ‍​23.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 HAS BEEN MARKED BY RECORD LOW VOLATILITY, DROP IN TRADING VOLUMES AND SLOWDOWN IN MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS TRANSACTIONS (Gdynia Newsroom)