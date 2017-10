Oct 23 (Reuters) - ABC MOTORS COMPANY LTD:

* FY ENDED JUNE 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 111.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 105.6 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* FY GROUP REVENUE 1.83 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.84 BILLION RUPEES

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF RS 1.00 (2016: RS 2.25) HAS BEEN DECLARED ON 23 OCTOBER 2017 Source: bit.ly/2yLToOI Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)