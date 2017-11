Nov 14 (Reuters) - Abc Motors Company Ltd

* Abc motors company ltd - for 3-months ended sept 30, revenue 476.4 million rupees versus 432.7 mln‍​ rupees

* Abc motors company ltd - profit for the quarter ended sept. 30 of 31.31 million rupees versus 20.42 million rupees ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)