March 5 (Reuters) - Abcam Plc:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 21.1 PERCENT TO 3.42 PENCEPER SHARE

* H1 ‍TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 9.8% ON A REPORTED BASIS TO £112.5M​

* HY ‍REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) INCREASED 61.9% TO 15.7 PENCE​

* ABCAM - ‍REMAIN ON TRACK TO MEET STRATEGIC GOALS FOR YEAR AND INCREASING CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018 TO ABOUT 11%​