Feb 21 (Reuters) - ABEO SAS:

* ABEO CONTINUES ITS INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION BY ACQUIRING NETHERLANDS-BASED SPORTS EQUIPMENT SPECIALIST BOSAN NV

* ‍BOSAN NV WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO SPORTS DIVISION AND CONSOLIDATED FROM 1(ST) MARCH 2018​

* BASED IN NETHERLANDS, BOSAN NV HAS 75 EMPLOYEES AND IN 2017 GENERATED ANNUAL REVENUE OF AROUND EUR11M