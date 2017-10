Oct 6 (Reuters) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc:

* ABEONA ANNOUNCES TOP-LINE ONE YEAR DATA FROM ABO-102 MPS IIIA TRIAL AT ARM’S CELL & GENE MEETING ON THE MESA

* ‍DEMONSTRATED DURABLE, SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF UNDERLYING DISEASE PATHOLOGY ACROSS MULTIPLE CLINICAL MEASURES IN COHORT 1 COMPARED TO CONTROLS​

* ‍"LOOK FORWARD TO REPORTING ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA FROM ABO-102 GLOBAL MPS IIIA TRIAL LATER THIS YEAR​"