BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics receives guidance from FDA

July 18 (Reuters) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc:

* Abeona Therapeutics receives guidance from FDA to commence pivotal phase 3 for EB-101 gene therapy for patients with epidermolysis bullosa

* Abeona Therapeutics Inc - ‍pivotal phase 3 clinical trial is planned to commence in early 2018​

* Abeona Therapeutics Inc - continues to engage FDA on final phase 3 clinical trial design, planned to commence early 2018