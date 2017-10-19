FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co enters second amendment to credit agreement
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
October 19, 2017 / 8:47 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co enters second amendment to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co:

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - ‍as of Oct. 19, unit of co entered second amendment to credit agreement

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - ABL ‍second amendment amends credit agreement, dated as of Aug. 7, 2014​

* Abercrombie & Fitch - ‍second amendment amends credit agreement extending maturity date of abl credit agreement from Aug. 7, 2019 to Oct. 19, 2022​

* Abercrombie & Fitch - ‍second amendment amends credit agreement modifying ABL credit agreement by reducing letter of credit sub-limit to $50 million​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hR8pF9) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.