BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co enters second amendment to credit agreement

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co:

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - ‍as of Oct. 19, unit of co entered second amendment to credit agreement

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - ABL ‍second amendment amends credit agreement, dated as of Aug. 7, 2014​

* Abercrombie & Fitch - ‍second amendment amends credit agreement extending maturity date of abl credit agreement from Aug. 7, 2019 to Oct. 19, 2022​

* Abercrombie & Fitch - ‍second amendment amends credit agreement modifying ABL credit agreement by reducing letter of credit sub-limit to $50 million​