Feb 26 (Reuters) - Abg Sundal Collier Holding Asa:

* OFFER TO BUY-BACK SHARES IN ABG SUNDAL COLLIER HOLDING ASA

* OFFER IS MADE PURSUANT TO AN AUTHORIZATION GRANTED BY COMPANY‘S AGM ON 26 APRIL 2017

* OFFER TO BUY BACK UP TO AN AGGREGATE OF 14,500,000 SHARES IN ABGSC

* ‍PRICE OFFERED IS NOK 6.35 PER SHARE IN CASH​