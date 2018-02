Feb 14 (Reuters) - Abg Sundal Collier Holding Asa:

* ‍PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF NOK 0.50 PER SHARE FOR 2017 TO BE PAID OUT IN MAY​

* ‍PROPOSAL TO PAY SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDENDS FOR 2018, STARTING IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​

* Q4 REVENUE NOK 403‍​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 420 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 122 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 124 MILLION YEAR AGO