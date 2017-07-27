FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abiomed Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.82
July 27, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Abiomed Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.82

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Abiomed Inc:

* Abiomed announces Q1 FY 2018 revenue of $132.5 million, up 29% over prior year

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 revenue $132.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $130.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abiomed Inc - company is increasing lower end of its fiscal year 2018 revenue guidance by $5 million to a new range of $560 million to $575 million

* Abiomed Inc - company is maintaining its fiscal year guidance for GAAP operating margin in range of 22% to 24%

* FY 2018 revenue view $570.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

