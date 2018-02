Feb 13 (Reuters) - Abiomed Inc:

* ABIOMED RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EXPANDED FDA INDICATION FOR CARDIOMYOPATHY WITH CARDIOGENIC SHOCK

* ABIOMED INC - APPROVAL EXPANDS PREVIOUS FDA INDICATION FOR ACUTE MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION CARDIOGENIC SHOCK AND PCCS, RECEIVED IN APRIL 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: