BRIEF-Abivax H1 net loss narrows to 5.5 million euros

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ABIVAX SA:

* ‍H1 2017 NET LOSS OF EUR 5.5M VERSUS EUR 8.3 IN H1 2016​

* SAYS IS FULLY FUNDED THROUGH Q3 2018, BASED ON ASSESSMENT OF PLANNED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT NEEDS

* ‍IN Q4 2017 WE WILL BEGIN ENROLLING FIRST CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT STUDY OF ABX464 IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS PATIENTS​

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍​7.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 10.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍REVENUES, WHICH WERE COMPRISED MAINLY OF A RESEARCH TAX CREDIT, DECREASED TO EUR 1.9M IN H1 2017, COMPARED TO EUR 2.5M IN H1 2016​

* END-H1 NET FINANCIAL POSITION EUR 16.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)