Sept 20 (Reuters) - ABIVAX SA:

* ABIVAX RECEIVES FRENCH REGULATORY APPROVAL TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIAL OF ABX464 IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS

* INITIATING STUDY IN Q4 OF 2017

* ANNOUNCED THAT FRENCH NATIONAL REGULATORY AUTHORITY (ANSM) HAS APPROVED ABX464-101 PHASE 2A “PROOF-OF-CONCEPT” STUDY

* AND EXPECT TOP-LINE DATA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018