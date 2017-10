Sept 28 (Reuters) - ABIVAX SA

* ABIVAX’S ABX464 REDUCES HIV RESERVOIR IN BLOOD IN SECOND PHASE 2A CLINICAL TRIAL

* ‍ABX464 SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED HIV VIRAL RESERVOIR IN BLOOD IN PATIENTS WITH HIV​

* ‍DATA CONFIRM AND EXTEND HIV RESERVOIR REDUCTION BY ABX464 SEEN IN ABIVAX'S PREVIOUS PHASE 2A TRIAL, ABX464-004.​