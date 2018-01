Jan 4 (Reuters) - ABIVAX SA:

* ABIVAX TO INITIATE LONG-TERM EXTENSION STUDY OF ABX464 IN PATIENTS WITH ULCERATIVE COLITIS

* PROTOCOL AUTHORIZED BY BELGIAN AUTHORITIES, ETHICS COMMITTEE

* ULCERATIVE COLITIS PATIENTS RESPONDING TO ABX464 TO BE RECRUITED INTO 12-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY

* APPROVAL BASED ON SAFETY OBSERVED IN LONG-TERM PRECLINICAL STUDIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)