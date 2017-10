BRIEF-Ablynx to offer and sell about $175 million of its ordinary shares

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ABLYNX NV:

* ABLYNX ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PROPOSED GLOBAL OFFERING

* ‍INTENDS TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $175 MILLION OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES IN A GLOBAL OFFERING​

* ‍BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, J.P. MORGAN AND JEFFERIES ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR OFFERING​

* ‍INVESTORS OTHER THAN QUALIFIED INVESTORS UNDER APPLICABLE LAW WILL NOT BE ELIGIBLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PRIVATE PLACEMENT​

* ‍BAIRD, BRYAN, GARNIER & CO. AND LADENBURG THALMANN ARE ACTING AS CO-MANAGERS FOR OFFERING​

* ‍FINAL PRICE PER SHARE OF ORDINARY SHARES TO BE DETERMINED FOLLOWING BOOKBUILDING PROCESS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)