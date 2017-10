Sept 27 (Reuters) - ABM Industries Inc

* ABM Industries - on Sept 22 co entered into amended, restated employment agreements with CEO Scott Salmirs & CFO D Anthony Scaglione - SEC filing

* ABM Industries Inc - amended employment agreements will be effective following expiration of current employment agreements on October 31, 2017