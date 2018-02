Feb 5 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO Group NV:

* CHAIRMAN OF ABN AMRO‘S SUPERVISORY BOARD ANNOUNCES NOT TO OPT FOR A SECOND TERM

* OLGA ZOUTENDIJK HAS TAKEN DECISION NOT TO RUN FOR A SECOND TERM EFFECTIVE 1 JULY 2018

* CURRENT VICE-CHAIRMAN WILL TEMPORARILY ASSUME DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN