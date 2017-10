BRIEF-ABN AMRO intends to issue additional Tier 1 capital

Sept 27 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO GROUP NV:

* REG-ABN AMRO PRESS RELEASE: ABN AMRO INTENDS TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL

* ‍INTENDED ISSUANCE IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE LEVERAGE RATIO, FURTHER OPTIMISE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND STRENGTHEN BUFFER OF LOSS ABSORBING INSTRUMENTS.​

* ‍INTENDED ISSUANCE WILL BE IN FORM OF EUR DENOMINATED PERPETUAL ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL SECURITIES WHICH CAN BE CALLED AFTER 10 YEARS​

* SECURITIES HAVE TEMPORARY WRITE-DOWN LOSS ABSORPTION MECHANISM AND DISCRETIONARY NON-CUMULATIVE COUPONS.​

* ‍INITIAL COUPON AND FINAL AMOUNT OF ANY ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL SECURITIES SOLD WILL BE DETERMINED AT CONCLUSION OF OFFERING PROCESS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)