July 21 (Reuters) - Korea Ratings Corp :

* Says ABN AMRO Nominees Singapore Pte Ltd cuts stake in the co by selling 239,612 shares of the co

* Says ABN AMRO Nominees Singapore's stake down to 0 percent from 5.3 percent in the co

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/9pjckg

