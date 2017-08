BRIEF-ABN Amro Q2 operating result beats Reuters poll

Aug 9 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO GROUP NV:

* REG-ABN AMRO REPORTS EUR 960 MILLION UNDERLYING NET PROFIT FOR Q2 2017

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.65 PER SHARE

* IN Q2 FULLY-LOADED CET1 RATIO INCREASED TO 17.6% AND THE FULLY-LOADED LEVERAGE RATIO IMPROVED TO 3.9% ‍​

* ROE FOR Q2 2017 WAS 20.0% (H1 2017: 16.7%) AND THE COST/INCOME RATIO WAS 54.9% (H1 2017: 57.4%)

* Q2 REUTERS POLL: NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 1.59 BILLION; OPERATING INCOME EUR 2.34 BILLION; OPERATING RESULT 1.01 BILLION

* Q2 REUTERS POLL: NET PROFIT EUR 715 MILLION

* COMMITS TO 2 MEGATONNE REDUCTION OF CARBON EMISSIONS IN THE NETHERLANDS BY 2030‍​

* OVER THE FULL-YEAR 2017 WE INTEND TO PAY OUT 50% OF THE REPORTED NET PROFIT AS DIVIDEND - CEO

* Q2 OPERATING RESULT EUR 1.12 BILLION VERSUS EUR 941 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 OPERATING INCOME EUR 2.49‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.34 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)