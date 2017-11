BRIEF-ABN Amro Q3 operating income in line with Reuters poll at 2.12 billion euros

Nov 8 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO GROUP NV:

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 1.57‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.60 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​2.12 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.12 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 OPERATING RESULT EUR ‍​914 MILLION VERSUS EUR 839 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 NET INCOME EUR 673‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 552 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* EXPECT TO SET ASIDE A RESTRUCTURING PROVISION IN THE RANGE OF EUR 50MLN 100 MILLION IN Q4 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)