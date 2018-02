Feb 7 (Reuters) - Abn Amro Group Nv:

* REG-ABN AMRO PRESS RELEASE: ABN AMRO REPORTS NET PROFIT OF EUR 2,791 MILLION FOR FY 2017

* COST/INCOME RATIO FOR FY 2017 WAS 60.1% (FY 2016: 65.9%)

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.80 PER SHARE IS PROPOSED

* Q4 UNDERLYING NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD EUR 542 MILLION VERSUS EUR 480 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 OPERATING INCOME EUR 776 MILLION VERSUS EUR 723 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* END-Q4 FULLY-LOADED LEVERAGE RATIO 4.1‍​ PERCENT VERSUS 3.9 PERCENT YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)