Oct 5 (Reuters) - Abr Holdings Ltd

* Announces proposed acquisition of second land plot in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

* ABR CCH Land entered agreement to acquire land plot from Cheng Chin Heng for 5 million RGT

* Acquisition not expected to have material impact on earnings per share and net tangible assets of co for current FY ending 31 Dec 2017