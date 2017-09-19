FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abraxas provides operational update
September 19, 2017 / 8:39 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Abraxas provides operational update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Abraxas Petroleum Corp

* Abraxas provides operational update

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp - ‍Sales volumes were temporarily reduced due to shuttering of third party midstream facilities and gulf coast refineries​

* Abraxas Petroleum - Scheduled frac date on Shut Eye 1H has been postponed to mid-October 2017 as a result of delays associated with storm Hurricane Harvey​

* Abraxas - ‍Expects curtailments in Eagle Ford, Permian & Bakken to negatively impact largely natural gas & NGL production volumes by about 350 boepd for quarter​

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp - ‍Abraxas is maintaining yearly average production and exit rate guidance for year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

