BRIEF-Absa Bank launches high court application to review, set aside public protector’s report

July 13 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Ltd
* Absa launches high court application to review and set aside public protector’s report
* Issued its application to high court for review and setting aside of findings and remedial action of the public protector’s report
* Refers to public protector’s report on financial assistance provided by South African Reserve Bank to Bankorp, which was later bought by Absa
* Absa is challenging the public protector’s report on debt that is alleged to be due had prescribed and is therefore not recoverable
* Absa is challenging the public protector’s report on public protector has no jurisdiction to investigate the matter
* Absa is challenging the public protector’s report on debt that is alleged to be due had prescribed and is therefore not recoverable
* Absa is challenging the public protector’s report on public protector’s process was procedurally flawed and unfair to Absa
* Absa is challenging public protector’s report on report’s findings and remedial action based on material errors of fact Further company coverage: