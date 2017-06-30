FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Absa Bank to approach High Court to have public protector report reviewed
June 30, 2017 / 12:57 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Absa Bank to approach High Court to have public protector report reviewed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Ltd:

* Decided to approach the high court in order to have the report of the public protector that was released on Monday 19 June 2017 reviewed and set aside

* Says the decision is due to the numerous misrepresentations and factual inaccuracies which are used as the basis for its findings

* Respects constitutional institutions and has cooperated with office of public protector during the course of this investigation

* Report leaves Absa with no choice but to seek recourse in courts as provided for by the constitution when affected party disagrees with the findings of public protector

* "office of the public protector appears to have either effectively ignored or misunderstood Absa’S detailed submissions, which were made to it on two occasions" Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2sYBHIF] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

