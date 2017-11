Nov 13 (Reuters) - Absolute Software Corp:

* Absolute reports fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results

* Total revenue in Q1 was $23.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%​

* Qtrly loss per share $0.00

* Lowering revenue guidance to between $94.0 million and $96.0 million for fiscal 2018