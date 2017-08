Aug 3 (Reuters) - ALDAR PROPERTIES:

* Q2 NET PROFIT 620 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 654 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE 2.93 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 2.93 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT ‍​1.26 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 1.31 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* 1.8 BILLION DIRHAMS DEVELOPMENT SALES VALUE IN FIRST SIX MONTHS WITH 600 MILLION DIRHAMS CONTRIBUTION FROM SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF BRIDGES Source:(bit.ly/2wnrRyL) Further company coverage: