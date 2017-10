Sept 14 (Reuters) - ABZENA PLC:

* REVENUES FOR EACH OF GROUP‘S SERVICE LINES DURING CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR TO DATE HAS BEEN BELOW BOARD‘S EXPECTATIONS

* GROUP EXPECTS REVENUE FOR FIRST HALF OF YEAR TO NOT BE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN REVENUE REPORTED FOR SIX MONTHS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2016