BRIEF-AC Immune to get milestone payment for Alzheimer drug
November 2, 2017 / 10:39 AM / in 21 hours

BRIEF-AC Immune to get milestone payment for Alzheimer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - AC Immune Ltd

* Says to receive milestone payment for anti-tau antibody moving into phase 2 trial for Alzheimer’s disease ‍​

* Says upon the dosing of the first patient in the phase 2 clinical trial, AC Immune becomes eligible to receive a milestone payment of CHF 14 million, which is expected to be paid in the fourth quarter of 2017‍​

* Says this will be the third milestone payment under the 2012 strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with Genentech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

