BRIEF-Acacia Communications qtrly diluted EPS $0.11‍​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Acacia Communications Inc

* Acacia Communications reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $78.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.2 million

* Acacia Communications Inc sees ‍Q3 revenue $95.0 million to $110.0​ million

* Acacia Communications Inc sees Q3 ‍non-GAAP diluted EPS $0.25 to $0.40​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $103.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acacia Communications Inc qtrly ‍basic earnings per share $0.12​

* Acacia Communications Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.11‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S