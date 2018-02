Feb 16 (Reuters) - ACACIA MINING -

* RESPONSE TO MEDIA SPECULATION​

* COMMENCED A PROCESS TO EXPLORE VALUE TO COMPANY OF SALE OF A STAKE IN SOME OR ALL OF ITS TANZANIAN OPERATIONS​

* ‍CO IS ENGAGING WITH SMALL NUMBER OF POTENTIAL INVESTORS, AND THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED​

* ‍COMPANY CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS NOT RECEIVED AN APPROACH FROM ANY THIRD PARTIES TO ACQUIRE SHARES IN COMPANY​