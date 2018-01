Jan 4 (Reuters) - Acacia Pharma Ltd IPO-ACAC.L:

* ACACIA PHARMA ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FILING FOR BAREMSIS® FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF POST-OPERATIVE NAUSEA & VOMITING

* ‍UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA), FDA HAS SET A TARGET DATE OF 5TH OCTOBER 2018 TO COMPLETE ITS REVIEW​