March 2 (Reuters) - ACACIA PHARMA LTD IPO-ACAC.L:

* ACACIA PHARMA SUCCESSFULLY PRICES ITS INITIAL GLOBAL OFFERING AT EUR 3.60 PER SHARE RAISING EUR 40 MILLION

* LISTING ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS AT EUR 3.60 PER SHARE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)