BRIEF-Acacia ‍sees Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.17 to $0.20​

July 14 (Reuters) - Acacia Communications Inc

* Acacia communications announces preliminary second quarter 2017 results

* Sees q2 revenue of $77.0 million to $79.0 million

* Sees q2 gaap diluted net loss per share of $0.19 to $0.14

* Acacia communications inc - sees q2 ‍non-gaap net income of $7.0 million to $8.5 million​

* Acacia communications inc sees ‍q3 non-gaap diluted eps $ 0.25 to $ 0.40​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $91.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acacia communications inc - ‍sees q2 non-gaap diluted eps of $0.17 to $0.20​

* Acacia communications inc sees q3 revenue $95.0 millions to $110.0millions

* Q3 revenue view $108.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S