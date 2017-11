Nov 21 (Reuters) - ACADEMEDIA AB:

* ACADEMEDIA ANNOUNCES THE FINAL TERMS OF ITS RIGHTS ISSUE

* RESOLVED ON A RIGHTS ISSUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 400 MILLION WITH PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM AND INCLUDING NOVEMBER 30, 2017, UP TO AND INCLUDING DECEMBER 14, 2017.​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS SEK 39 PER NEW COMMON SHARE​