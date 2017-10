Oct 24 (Reuters) - ACADEMEDIA AB

* PRESS RELEASE - ACADEMEDIA DECIDES ON A FULLY COVERED RIGHTS ISSUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 400 MILLION

* ‍RIGHTS ISSUE IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING​

* RIGHT ISSUE ‍IN ORDER TO PARTLY FINANCE ACQUISITION OF VINDORA​