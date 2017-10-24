FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare reports Q3 earnings per share $0.52
Sections
Featured
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
Autos
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 24, 2017 / 8:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare reports Q3 earnings per share $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc

* Acadia Healthcare reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue $716.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $727.5 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 6.3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.23 to $2.25

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acadia Healthcare - ‍impact from Hurricanes Irma, Maria in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico, reduced quarter’s earnings by about $0.02 per diluted share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.