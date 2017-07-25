BRIEF-Acadia Realty Trust reports Q2 FFO per share $0.37

July 25 (Reuters) - Acadia Realty Trust

* Acadia Realty Trust reports second quarter 2017 operating results

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.44 to $1.54

* Q2 FFO per share $0.38 excluding items

* Q2 FFO per share $0.37

* Acadia Realty Trust - same-property NOI in core portfolio increased 1.8% for quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to 2016

* Acadia Realty Trust sees full-year 2017 earnings per share of $0.58 to $0.63

* Acadia Realty Trust - confirming its full-year 2017 guidance for FFO per share of $1.44 to $1.54 and for earnings per share of $0.58 to $0.63

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: