March 2 (Reuters) - Acadian Timber Corp:

* ACADIAN TIMBER ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* ACADIAN TIMBER - ‍PERIOD OF NCIB WILL EXTEND FROM MARCH 7 TO MARCH 6, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE IF CO COMPLETE ITS PURCHASES PRIOR TO SUCH DATE​