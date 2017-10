Sept 21 (Reuters) - ACANTHE DEVELOPPEMENT SE:

* H1 NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 9.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 39.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 1.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 10.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 41.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT JUNE 30, NAV PER SHARE WAS 1.12 EUROS‍​

* EACH OF 147 125,260 SHARES COMPRISING SHARE CAPITAL AT DEC. 31, 2016 TO RECEIVE DIVIDEND OF € 0.40 PER SHARE‍​