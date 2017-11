Nov 29 (Reuters) - ACARIX AB:

* REG-NEW DATA PUBLISHED IN LEADING JOURNAL HEART PROVES NON-INVASIVE ACARIX CADSCOR®SYSTEM SAFELY RULES OUT CAD IN MINUTES

* SAYS ‍HANDHELD CADSCOR SYSTEM RULES OUT CAD WITH 96% NEGATIVE PREDICTIVE VALUE​