Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian Competition & Consumer Commission:

* Updates on competition tribunal decision on Tabcorp-Tatts merger

* Australian Competition Tribunal concluded that merger is likely to result in such benefit that it should be permitted to proceed ‍​‍​

* Tribunal expects to publish its reasons on 22 november. The accc will then consider the tribunal’s reasons for decision‍​ Source text :(bit.ly/2zGXpFb) Further company coverage: