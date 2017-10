Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian Competition & Comsumer Comission

* Will not make a decision on NBN Co’s proposed variation to SAU until NBN further progresses consultation with customers on its pricing model‍​

* Think an industry outcome on NBN pricing is the best solution and preferable to a regulatory outcome

* Will progress its consideration of other aspects of the SAU variation, including certain non-price matters Source: bit.ly/2y4amWm Further company coverage: [ ]