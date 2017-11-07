BRIEF-ACCC says Telstra offers to compensate 42,000 customers for slow NBN speeds‍​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australian Competition & Comsumer Comission:

* Telstra offers to compensate 42,000 customers for slow NBN speeds‍​

* Telstra provided a court-enforceable undertaking to ACCC detailing the remedies it will provide affected customers‍​

* Telstra admits likely to have contravened Australian consumer law by engaging in misleading or deceptive conduct

* Telstra remedies provided to ACCC include refunds, option to change speed plans, exit from contracts without paying a fee