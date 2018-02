Feb 27 (Reuters) - Acceleron Pharma Inc:

* ACCELERON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ‍TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM MEDALIST AND BELIEVE PHASE 3 TRIALS OF LUSPATERCEPT ARE EXPECTED IN MID-2018​

* ‍ON TRACK TO INITIATE A PHASE 2 TRIAL IN PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION IN 1H 2018​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $‍0.62​