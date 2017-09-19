BRIEF-Acceleron Pharma says entered into an agreement with Celgene Corp

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Acceleron Pharma Inc

* Acceleron Pharma - on September 18, 2017, co and Celgene Corporation entered into an amended and restated collaboration, license and option agreement

* Acceleron Pharma -amends, restates their existing collaboration, license, option agreement, dated as of Feb. 20, 2008 and amended as of August 2, 2011

* Acceleron Pharma-under amended agreement, celgene granted company worldwide rights to develop and commercialize sotatercept

* Acceleron Pharma Inc - ‍all costs related to co’s development and commercialization of sotatercept in pulmonary hypertension will be funded solely by co

* Acceleron Pharma-Celgene agreed not to develop or commercialize in field of pulmonary hypertension any compound developed under amended agreement

* Acceleron- ‍under amended agreement, Celgene will provide to co certain quantities of Celgene’s existing clinical supply of sotatercept at no cost to co

* Acceleron Pharma-co agreed not to develop or commercialize any compound developed under amended agreement in any field outside of pulmonary hypertension

* Acceleron Pharma Inc - company has right to license, transfer or sell its rights to develop and commercialize sotatercept in pulmonary hypertension

* Acceleron Pharma Inc - agreement between parties pertaining to phase 3 Therapeutic candidate Luspatercept was not amended Source text: (bit.ly/2jGvBKn) Further company coverage: